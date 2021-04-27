A motorcyclist died on Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a FedEx tractor trailer on Route 33 in Portsmouth.
Emergency rescue crews were called to the scene at 2:13 p.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Greenland Road and Griffin Road.
FedEx has a shipping center on Griffin Road.
The male motorcyclist, who died at the scene, was on a Honda Shadow and authorities believe speed may have been a contributing factor in the fatal crash.
The driver of the FedEx truck was uninjured.
As Portsmouth police and troopers with New Hampshire State Police responded to the scene, traffic was detoured, both from the Interstate 95 and Borthwick Avenue direction, as well as the Islington Street and Dodge Avenue direction.
Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport said traffic is picking up in the city now that the weather is getting warmer.
“Everybody’s got to drive cautiously,” Newport said.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 603-427-1500.