MILTON - A motorcyclist was killed on the Spaulding Turnpike in Milton Thursday in a crash involving a box truck, state police said.
Around 3:25 p.m. Thursday state troopers responded to reports of a crash near Exit 18, officials said.
State police said in a statement that a 2015 Hino 195 box truck driven by Noah Williams, 20, of Rochester, was traveling northbound on the Spaulding Turnpike when it collided with a 2010 Yamaha 400 motorcycle, also heading northbound, operated by Glenn Brewer, 71, of East Wakefield.
Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed in the area for approximately five hours while police investigated the accident.
The accident remains under investigation by the New Hampshire State Police C.A.R. unit. Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Pieniazek at Christopher.Pieniazek@dos.nh.gov.