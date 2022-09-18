Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuies on Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester Staff Report Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email State police responded to a single motorcycle crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 in Rochester. Provided by State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Two people were injured after a single motorcycle crash Saturday night on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 in Rochester, state police said.Troopers were called around 8:30 p.m.Neither on the 2016 Harley-Davidson were wearing a helmet, according to a news release. Police did not identify the two involved in the crash.The operator sustained life-threatening injuries and was brought to Frisbie Memorial Hospital. The passenger was brought to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.According to the news release, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on the connector when it crossed the center line and went off the roadway on the eastbound side.Both eastbound and westbound traffic on the connector were shut down for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated.The crash remains under investigation.New Hampshire State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the investigating trooper, Trooper Jonathan Minnich by email at Jonathan.D.Minnich@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuies on Spaulding Turnpike Connector in Rochester {{title}} Most Popular Fatal motorcycle accident closes portion of Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett Man nabbed by police dog after chase on Route 101 Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision in Hooksett Merrimack man flown to Mass General with serious injuries following UTV rollover Kennebunk, Maine, man identified as the fourth man who died in Rollinsford crash Two UNH students injured after being struck by SUV while walking Maine Turnpike crash of truck carrying 10 beagles leaves one dead, passenger injured Woman dies amid medevac for 'medical emergency' while hiking with fiancé On 9/11 anniversary, Biden recalls American unity, vows vigilance Two killed in Bedford motorcycle accident Request News Coverage