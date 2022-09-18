Motorcycle crash in Rochester

 Provided by State Police

Two people were injured after a single motorcycle crash Saturday night on the Spaulding Turnpike Connector near the northbound exit 16 off-ramp from Route 16 in Rochester, state police said.

Troopers were called around 8:30 p.m.