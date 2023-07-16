NASCAR: Crayon 301

Rain falls at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, forcing NASCAR Officials to postpone the Crayon 301 until Monday.  

 Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports

With the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway postponed until noon on Monday, state transportation officials are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and temporary ramp and lane closures on NH Route 106, I-393 and I-93 throughout the day.

Traffic in the Concord area is expected to be heavier during the morning commute, with a period of “maximum traffic congestion” expected to occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.