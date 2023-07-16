With the Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway postponed until noon on Monday, state transportation officials are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and temporary ramp and lane closures on NH Route 106, I-393 and I-93 throughout the day.
Traffic in the Concord area is expected to be heavier during the morning commute, with a period of “maximum traffic congestion” expected to occur in the late afternoon and early evening hours, the Department of Transportation said in a statement.
All race traffic will be directed to utilize the South Gate entrance. The North Gate will be closed to all traffic.
Traffic control measures in place Monday on NH Route 106, I-393, and I-93 are as follows:
I-93 Corridor
• The I-393 eastbound off-ramp to I-93 south will be closed from approximately 1:15 to 7 p.m. Motorists attempting to use the ramp will be diverted to Stickney Avenue, where they can access I-93 south at Exit 14.
• The I-93 Exit 14 southbound off-ramp to Loudon Road and the I-93 Exit 15E southbound off-ramp to I-393 eastbound will be closed from approximately 1:15 to 7 p.m. Motorists will be directed to use Exit 15W to reach Exit 14 destinations and use Exit 16 to reach I-393 eastbound.
• At the I-393 and I-93 interchange, the I-93 northbound off-ramp to I-393 west (Exit 15W) will be closed from approximately 1:15 to 7 p.m.
NH Route 106 Corridor
• On Monday morning (race day), Route 106 will include two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from just north of I-393 to the intersection with Beck Road. A third northbound lane will be added from Beck Road northerly to the NHMS South Gate.
• Between 1 p.m. and approximately 6 p.m., Route 106 will be configured with multiple southbound lanes, with two lanes southbound from Shaker Rd in Loudon south to I-393 in Concord.