Halloween decorations adorn the yard of a Bedford home along Campbell Road. Bedford has decided to allow trick-or-treating this year.

 By Kimberly Houghton/Union Leader Correspondent

Manchester city police announced that trick or treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, a Saturday night.

The announcement means that trick-or-treating will take place in the dark; sunset that night is 5:38 p.m.

The announcement came with a lot of COVID-19 precautions and caveats:

  • Wear a mask when handing out treats.
  • Avoid parties and confined spaces.
  • Figure out a way to maintain 6-feet social distancing while trick or treating.
  • Clean hands frequently.
  • Stay home if you're not feeling well or came in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
  • The schedule is subject to change based on COVID-19 infection rates in late October.

