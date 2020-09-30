Manchester city police announced that trick or treat will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31, a Saturday night.
The announcement means that trick-or-treating will take place in the dark; sunset that night is 5:38 p.m.
The announcement came with a lot of COVID-19 precautions and caveats:
- Wear a mask when handing out treats.
- Avoid parties and confined spaces.
- Figure out a way to maintain 6-feet social distancing while trick or treating.
- Clean hands frequently.
- Stay home if you're not feeling well or came in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
- The schedule is subject to change based on COVID-19 infection rates in late October.