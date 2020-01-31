CONCORD — The northbound side of I-93 was closed for more than an hour Friday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash near Exit 16 involving a dump truck, a pickup hauling a trailer and a box truck.
The driver of the dump truck, 27-year-old Scott Marcotte of Tilton, was cited for following too closely, police said.
State police responded to the crash around 11:45 a.m. and found the three trucks were heavily damaged and blocking all lanes of travel, according to a news release.
Investigators determined that northbound traffic had stopped due to traffic congestion from tree clearing being done near Exit 17 by a crew from the state Department of Transportation. That’s when Marcotte’s Ford dump truck hit the rear of a U-Haul trailer being towed by a Chevrolet pickup truck, and the impact forced the pickup into the rear of a FedEx box truck, the news release stated.
Police said two people were taken to Concord Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
One travel lane was cleared after about an hour and all lanes were open two hours after the crash, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Matthew Gagnon at Troop D at 223-4381.