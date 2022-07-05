Fish and Game officers and other emergency personnel were kept busy responding to multiple all-terrain vehicle crashes over the holiday weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl was hurt after her ATV struck a tree branch on the trail and went down an embankment, according to a news release.
The rider, part of a group that was riding near Stratford Bog, managed to crawl back up the trail to signal for help. Other riders helped her onto another vehicle and took her to Trailside Lodge, where first responders provided medical care before sending her in an ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for treatment.
Fish and Game officials said the girl had taken an OHRV safety course and was wearing “safety gear from head to toe, which certainly prevented her from sustaining more serious injuries.”
A Weare man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his ATV on Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia Saturday evening.
Officials said Devon Rackliff, 27, failed to negotiate a corner and was thrown into the back of another ATV that had also missed the corner and was in a ditch.
Rackliff’s riding companions transported him to a nearby road and called 911, and he was taken by ambulance to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
Rackliff was cited for unreasonable speed, officials said.
A man from Rhode Island also was ticketed for excessive speed after the rental off-road vehicle he was operating in Jericho Mountain State Park Sunday afternoon went off the trail and rolled over, leaving his passenger with serious injuries, according to a news release.
Evelin Paniagua, 27, of Cumberland, R.I., was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, official said. The operator, Cesar Paniagua, 49, also of Cumberland, was rounding a corner on Brook Road when the vehicle struck a washout on the side of the trail and rolled over into a ditch.
And a 13-year-old youth was airlifted to Maine Medical Center after an ATV accident in Dixville Sunday afternoon, Fish and Game said.
Jamie Johnston, 38, of Nashua, was operating a four-seater UTV with three children as passengers when her vehicle went over a bump. Johnston did not lose control of the vehicle, but a passenger alerted her that one youngster had been injured.
Her riding companions rendered aid and went for help, and emergency personnel transported the injured youth to Errol Airport, where the victim was transferred to a DHART helicopter.
Officials said the injured youth was wearing a helmet, eye protection and a seatbelt, and said the incident is a good reminder of the importance of safety equipment when riding.