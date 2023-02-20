Multiple snowmobile crashes happened across New Hampshire over the long weekend, including one where a 53-year-old Salem man needed to be flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Thomas Connell II was injured Saturday in a single snowmobile crash on the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the winter, according to a Fish and Game news release. He was out with a group of family members, they said.
“Extremely poor trail conditions are considered to be contributing factors to the crash however the crash remains under investigation,” the release reads
Connell was taken to Littleton Regional Healthcare and then flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock.
Fish and Game officials warn of poor trail conditions across the state.
About 3:30 p.m., a Colebrook dispatcher received a 911 call about a woman injured in a snowmobile rollover and was at a restaurant near First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg.
Witnesses said Courtney Tedeschi, 27, of Albany, New York, was traveling across First Connecticut Lake when she lost control of her snowmobile, according to Fish and Game.
“Tedeschi was abruptly thrown from her snowmobile causing severe injuries to her upper body. Tedeschi was driven to the nearby restaurant by her fiancée,” the release reads.
She was brought to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment.
A Haverhill, Mass., woman suffered a minor injury in a snowmobile rollover in Dixville. Fish and game conservation officers were notified about 3:15 p.m. Saturday after Dawn Lemieux, 52, was reported having a leg injury from a crash at L.L. Cote Sporting Goods Store in Errol.
Witnesses said Lemieux was traveling down a steep, icy and challenging trail, according to a news release.
“Lemieux lost control while going down this trail and was abruptly thrown off the machine at a sharp corner. She suffered unknown injuries to both legs," Fish and Game said.
The snowmobile was not damaged and Lemieux as able to ride it to the store. Lemieux was evaluated by the Errol EMS and Rescue team before being taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.