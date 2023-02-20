Multiple snowmobile crashes happened across New Hampshire over the long weekend, including one where a 53-year-old Salem man needed to be flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Thomas Connell II was injured Saturday in a single snowmobile crash on the Franconia Notch State Park Bike Path, which becomes the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail in the winter, according to a Fish and Game news release. He was out with a group of family members, they said.