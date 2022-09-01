A state department of health found salmonella in some packs of Three Golden Coins Dried Mushrooms, which is why packs of two varieties have been recalled from Florida, New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas and several other states.

One of those states is Maryland, home of recalling company Tai Phat Wholesalers and the Maryland Department of Health, which found the salmonella, according to the Tai Phat-written, FDA-posted recall notice.