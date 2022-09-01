A state department of health found salmonella in some packs of Three Golden Coins Dried Mushrooms, which is why packs of two varieties have been recalled from Florida, New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas and several other states.
One of those states is Maryland, home of recalling company Tai Phat Wholesalers and the Maryland Department of Health, which found the salmonella, according to the Tai Phat-written, FDA-posted recall notice.
This covers item Nos. 01051 and 01276, sliced dried mushrooms Nam Meo Soi in 2.5-ounce packs and 10.5-ounce packs, and item Nos. 01052 and 01277, whole dried mushrooms Nam Meo Nguyen Tai in 2.5-ounce and 10.5-ounce packs.
The mushrooms went to stores in Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia.
Salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, according to the CDC. Of that group, it hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.
If you have one a recalled pack of Three Golden Coins Dried Mushrooms, take it back to the store for a refund or at least throw it in the garbage. If you have questions, call Tai Phat at 703-538-8000.