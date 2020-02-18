NASHUA -- It has been more than a month since a local mother was last seen, and police say they are investigating every possible lead.
April Bailey, 36, walked outside a Lynn Street residence in her pajamas and slippers to take out the garbage on Jan. 15; that was the last time she was seen.
“We are following up on every lead that we have,” Lt. Daniel Mederos of the city police department said this week. “It is still an active investigation. Her family, friends, everyone has been cooperative thus far.”
City police say they have received a few calls about the missing woman, and are following up on all of them.
“We have people assigned and working on this. Sometimes these things take time,” said Mederos.
Family members say Bailey left behind her cell phone and purse. Police said they are investigating all of Bailey’s phone records to determine whom she may have associated with prior to her disappearance.
“I know it is hard for families. It is not common to have long-term missing adults. And, I know it is kind of weird here that we have had a few of them, but we do not see any connection,” said Mederos, referring to two other missing people in Nashua.
Michael Andrew Jones, 35, was last seen Jan. 16, 2019, and Mike McClain, 29, on April 21, 2019.
Heather Duprey, one of Bailey’s friends, said she is holding out hope for Bailey’s safe return home.
“My heart is heavy. I just want her to be OK. We need to find her. I don’t want to lose hope -- her kids need her,” said Duprey. “Me and many others post every day on social media, but that’s not enough. We need more help.”
Duprey said there must be someone out there who knows something about Bailey’s disappearance.
“They need to speak up. It is taking a toll on a lot of people. Her poor family, they just need answers. We all do,” she added.
Mederos acknowledged that this is a difficult investigation, but said police are digging into Bailey’s background to try to find anything that might help.
He said Bailey is a triplet who has a brother and a sister, adding Bailey’s sister looks nearly identical to the missing woman.
If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Aoruk Bailey, they are urged to contact the police department at 603-594-3500, or the anonymous Nashua crimeline at 603-589-1665.