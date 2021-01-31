Elevated levels of a gas initially believed to be propane caused 54 residents of the Golden View Nursing Home to be relocated within the facility late Saturday night.
“It was a really unusual thing,” Meredith Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Kloetz said Sunday. “I’ve got 38 years in the fire service and that’s a first for us.”
“We were getting readings on our propane sniffers and we determined it wasn’t propane and we’re still trying to figure it out,” he said.
No one was injured and residents never had to leave the building, Kloetz said.
Kloetz said because of all the fires in town the last few days, the use of water from hydrants might have simulated the flushing of hydrants in the spring, causing methane sewer gas to come up through the vents in the multi-wing nursing home.
On Thursday, members of the Meredith Fire Department along with firefighters from throughout the Lakes Region battled a fire that destroyed Meredith Marina’s service building and several boats.
The following day, many of those same firefighters were at the Interlakes Mobile Home Park, where a fire destroyed a residence.
That draw on the Meredith municipal water system may have led to what happened at Golden View Nursing Home, Kloetz said.
He said because emergency responders were more concerned about the nursing home residents’ exposure to gas, rather than its potential to combust, a decision was made to condense one wing of the nursing home “into another wing.”
Meredith’s town manager authorized the opening of the Meredith Community Center to accommodate potential evacuees, said Kloetz, but that was not necessary.
As the incident at Golden View went on, Kloetz said the readings on his department’s four-gas meters recorded lower readings of the unknown gas. At no point, however, did the warnings on the meters activate, the chief said.
Propane was the immediate suspect, said Kloetz, because “They (Golden View) had had a problem a month or so ago with the range in their kitchen and we went there first and turned off the gas.”
Nursing home officials did not immediately respond Sunday to a telephone message seeking comment.