N.C. man seriously injured in Elm St. crash early Saturday By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Dec 3, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Manchester police say criminal charges are likely in a Queen City crash early Saturday that seriously injured a North Carolina man.Around 12:53 a.m. Saturday, Manchester police responded to the north end of Elm Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash.Police say the crash involved a single motor vehicle, a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 26-year-old man from Florida, who crashed into several rocks at the dead end of Elm Street.A passenger in the vehicle, a 45-year–old man from North Carolina, suffered serious bodily injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit.Manchester Police Sgt. Michael Donahue said Saturday criminal charges are likely.No updates were available Saturday afternoon regarding the condition of the injured passenger.If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the ManchesterPolice Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.