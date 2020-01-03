NASHUA -- Aldermen voted to override the mayor’s veto of a civilian police contract, meaning raises will be granted to the union employees despite the mayor's objection to the cost.
“Let us keep our word. These people have been waiting a long time,” said Alderwoman Patricia Klee, referring to the UFPO Local 645 professional employees of the Nashua Police Department, who have been working without a contract since July 2018.
Although the Board of Aldermen voted unanimously last month to approve the contract, Mayor Jim Donchess this week vetoed the board’s vote, saying the pay raises are not sustainable.
The board, however, scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, when it voted 14-1 to override the mayor’s veto.
Alderman Dave Tencza said the new contract is fair. He believes that the additional costs associated with the new agreement can be absorbed within the budget.
Responding to the mayor's concerns over healthcare costs, Tencza stressed that those were going to go up whether the contract was approved or not.
Donchess, however, urged the board to wait a year to approve the agreement.
“Are you so sure this has to be rushed through now?” the mayor questioned aldermen, acknowledging that he was outnumbered.
Donchess said healthcare costs are increasing $6 million throughout the next two years, which likely will raise the tax rate by about 3 percent.
“This puts pressure on the budget -- serious pressure on the budget,” he said, explaining that coupled with a recently approved police supervisor contract, the civilian contract will affect the tax rate for the coming year and possibly beyond that.
The new bargaining agreement provides a combined 11.25% wage increase over the four years of the contract -- a 2.25% raise the first year, followed by 3% raises each of the following three years of the agreement.
Donchess said that agreeing to 3% raises creates a “troublesome precedent for other city negotiations,” maintaining that wage increases of 3% year after year will build budgets that are not sustainable.
The police civilian contract with the professional employees of the Nashua Police Department includes 16 employees, including attorneys and information technology workers.
Ernest Jette was the only alderman whose vote was swayed by the mayor's argument and opposed the override.
“I hear what the mayor is saying,” said Jette, saying the board should keep the door open for future negotiations.
A separate contract for police supervisors approved last week was not challenged by the mayor. Nine police lieutenants will receive 3% wage increases for each of the next four years, and 23 sergeants will receive 3% annual increases for two years and 2.75% increases for another two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.