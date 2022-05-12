Firefighters made quick work of a small blaze on the third floor of a multi-family home on Ash Street in Nashua Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Nashua Fire Rescue dispatchers began receiving calls reporting a fire in a building at 73 Ash St.

Deputy Chief James Kirk was first to arrive on scene, and initially reported nothing showing from the three-story multi-family home.

“However, further investigation found smoke coming from a third floor window,” Kirk said in a news release.

Engine 1 from the Amherst Street Fire Station deployed a hose line to the third floor, where firefighters found a small fire that was quickly extinguished.

Additional crews arrived and searched the building, determining no one was inside and confirming the fire had not spread beyond its point of origin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nashua Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office.