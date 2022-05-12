Nashua fire crews make quick work of small blaze in multi-family home By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Firefighters made quick work of a small blaze on the third floor of a multi-family home on Ash Street in Nashua Thursday afternoon, officials said.Around 3:03 p.m. Thursday, Nashua Fire Rescue dispatchers began receiving calls reporting a fire in a building at 73 Ash St.Deputy Chief James Kirk was first to arrive on scene, and initially reported nothing showing from the three-story multi-family home.“However, further investigation found smoke coming from a third floor window,” Kirk said in a news release.Engine 1 from the Amherst Street Fire Station deployed a hose line to the third floor, where firefighters found a small fire that was quickly extinguished.Additional crews arrived and searched the building, determining no one was inside and confirming the fire had not spread beyond its point of origin.The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nashua Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua fire crews make quick work of small blaze in multi-family home Mass. man suffers medical emergency hiking at Monadnock State Park Ultralight crashes on riverbank in Plymouth +2 Pilot of motorized parachute uninjured after crash into bank of Pemigewasset River +2 U.S. firearm homicide rate in 2020 highest in quarter-century, CDC says New crisis center opens in Derry Load more {{title}} Most Popular Newmarket man drowns in Milton pond One dead in Kingston crash Hiker plucked from mountain by Guard helicopter Police identify woman found dead in Merrimack River Camper tips on I-89 in Grantham, blocking road Fremont man held on DUI dead in Massachusetts State Police custody holding cell Motorcycle crash kills one in Concord Fire damages Red Jacket Resort in North Conway Paving work on the Everett Turnpike scheduled for Sunday night Fire Marshal: Red Jacket resort rooms equipped with fire alarms Request News Coverage