The New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man rescued from a burning home in Nashua on Saturday night, but who later died at the hospital.
Glen Davis, 58, died of smoke inhalation. The manner of death was ruled to be accidental.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The blaze broke out about 7:15 p.m. at 8 Meadowbrook Drive.
A person who reported the fire said the smoke was billowing from all windows, according to Nashua Fire Rescue.
When crews arrived there was heavy fire in the basement and first floor of the single-story residence, Deputy Chief James Kirk of Nashua Fire Rescue said in a statement.
“During a thorough search of the first floor, Nashua firefighters discovered an unconscious male and removed him to the outside of the building where an American Medical Response ambulance crew began to treat the rescued occupant who was later transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead,” said the release.
No one else was home at the time of the fire.
The blaze is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.