Nashua firefighters battle brush fires Staff Report May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 Updated 27 min ago Mine Falls blaze From Twitter Nashua firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire at Mine Falls Park Sunday From Twitter Nashua firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire at Mine Falls Park Sunday From Twitter A brush fire sparked at Mine Falls Park in Nashua early Sunday morning. From Twitter Firefighters provided this map of the impacted area. Nashua firefighters battled at least three different brush fires at Mine Falls Park for several hours Sunday.The department asked anyone visiting the park to stay away from the Blue Trail near Whipple Street.Just after 3:20 p.m., the department said the fire had been extinguished and cleared the scene."You may see crews back in the area checking throughout the afternoon," a post on Twitter reads.The department said the fire danger for Sunday was high. Outdoor burning was not permitted in the city. "NFR crews had responded to several brush fires today," a post reads. "Please assist us in reducing the outside fire threat but not burning today."