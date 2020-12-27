Nashua firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Conant Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday
Firefighters in Engine 6 arrived first and saw heavy fire showing from the 2½ story single-family home at 58 Conant Road, according to a news release.
Two adults and two children evacuated the home and did not need to be rescued. The smoke detectors were working.
Heavy smoke and fire damage occurred throughout the home, according to the release. The Red Cross assisted the family.
Departments from Merrimack, Manchester, Hollis and Tyngsborough, Mass., assisted with station coverage.
In all, 37 firefighters battled the blaze with six Nashua engines, two ladder trucks and other vehicles responding to the scene. The fire was contained to its original building, according to the release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Nashua’s Fire Marshal’s Office.