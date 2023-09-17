Nashua firefighters contain blaze to garage of home on Monica Drive Staff Report Sep 17, 2023 Sep 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Nashua firefighters were able to contain the blaze at 41 Monica Drive to the garage on Sunday. Nashua Fire Fighters IAFF Local 789 Facebook Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua firefighters were able to contain a fire on Sunday Monica Drive to the garage of the home. The single alarm fire took place just before noon at 41 Monica Drive. The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper storage of pool chemicals, according to a news release. “Upon arrival Engine 3 reported smoke showing from the attached garage on a 2 1/2-story single family home,” the release reads.Firefighters determined all occupants were out of the home. Smoke and fire damage was contained to the garage.The Fire Department reminds homeowners to read the safety labels on all pool chemicals to ensure proper storage and use. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Nashua firefighters contain blaze to garage of home on Monica Drive Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Lee produces power outages, high surf +5 Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured Concord police identify body pulled from Merrimack River as missing man Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Sanbornville man dies in Milton accident Residents, visitors in NH urged to prepare for Hurricane Lee Bedford Police: Cruiser struck, officer hurt after driver falls asleep Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Woman dies in Franconia Notch rollover Police investigating after child hit by cruiser in Manchester Mass. man cited for flipping UTV with minor not wearing a helmet Share your opinion with New Hampshire. What's your view? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage