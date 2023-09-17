Fire in Nashua

Nashua firefighters were able to contain the blaze at 41 Monica Drive to the garage on Sunday. 

 Nashua Fire Fighters IAFF Local 789 Facebook

Nashua firefighters were able to contain a fire on Sunday Monica Drive  to the garage of the home. 

The single alarm fire took place just before noon at 41 Monica Drive. The cause of the fire was determined to be the improper storage of pool chemicals, according to a news release. 