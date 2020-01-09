NASHUA -- The local firefighter’s union has taken a vote of no confidence against Paul Garant, a city fire commissioner.
Garant, a fire commissioner since 2008, had been serving as chairman of the board until this week when the commission nominated former Nashua mayor Don Davidson to serve as chairman.
“Members of Local 789 voted no confidence in (former) chairman Paul Garant. There has been a lack of cooperation, per se, I guess for a few years,” said John McAllister, president of the Nashua Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 789.
According to McAllister, union members took the vote on Dec. 10 when Garant was still chairman of the Nashua Board of Fire Commissioners.
“The membership has felt that it is time that he show a little respect for the members of the executive board, as well as the local union,” McAllister said this week.
A letter was delivered to the fire commissioners explaining the vote of no confidence, which was included in the fire commission's agenda packet prior to the board’s meeting on Monday, said McAllister.
Garant, who has served four terms as a fire commissioner and just began his fifth term, did not return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday. Other fire commissioners, including Kevin Burgess, Ken Marquis and Anthony Patti, did not return phone calls.
Davidson, who is new to the board and is now the chairman, said he has no official comment on the union’s vote.
“It is in the past. I was not a member of the board at the time, but I became aware of it after it happened,” said Davidson. “We have to move forward. The firemen are in negotiations for a contract and the city wants to resolve it.”
Davidson said the firefighter’s contract expired this past June, explaining it appears that the negotiations are close to being resolved. He remains hopeful that both sides will be pleased with the outcome.
“This was kind of an internal situation that we were trying to keep internal,” McAllister said of the no-confidence vote by union members -- a group that consists of 160 firefighters and dispatchers with Nashua Fire Rescue.
“We, the members of Local 789, would like to, or hope that we can mend this relationship and hope that it can be repaired,” McAllister said of Garant, adding it is a sensitive matter.
Alderman Richard Dowd, who serves as a liaison and alternate member of the fire commission, said Thursday that the no-confidence vote was not discussed at Monday’s fire commissioner’s meeting.
“They have been in their negotiations for their contract for quite some time, and the information that I received, which was secondhand, was that the commissioners submitted a proposal to the union for the contract, but I haven’t heard what they have done with it,” said Dowd.
When contacted on Thursday about the no confidence vote, Nashua’s Fire Chief Brian Rhodes said, “Nashua Fire Rescue administration respectfully declines comment.”
