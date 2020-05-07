Nashua firefighters, who have been working without a contract for nearly a year, are facing challenges with getting a tentative bargaining agreement ratified, and a shortfall in funds if it is approved.
To complicate things further, the mayor’s proposed budget would cut $500,000 from the chief’s proposed fiscal year budget of about $26.7 million, meaning even if a new union contract was adopted, there would not be sufficient funds for the pay raises included in the agreement.
“From my 30-plus years in this organization, it has never been a good time for the fire department. I mean no disrespect to anyone when I say that,” said Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue. “I understand it. Trust me. I understand the times we are in, it is just extremely frustrating. Our firefighters do an incredible job for the city every day.”
According to Rhodes, a tentative agreement was reached between the Nashua Fire Commission and the firefighters union, Local 789, however the union cannot meet in person to vote by secret ballot to ratify the contract and then present it to the Board of Aldermen for consideration because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the agreement is ultimately adopted, there would need to be nearly a year of retroactive salary adjustments owed to city firefighters because of salary increases, according to fire officials.
Although $438,000 was initially placed in the current budget as a contingency fund to cover expenses related to a future contract, that number would be about $150,000 short; in addition, if the new fire budget is approved with the mayor’s $500,000 reduction, there also would not be sufficient funds to cover expenses associated with the new contract, fire officials told the aldermanic budget review committee this week.
“That cut would be so detrimental,” said Don Davidson, fire commissioner.
He said that the tentative bargaining agreement is not excessive. Details of the contract were not discussed by the committee since it has not yet been ratified by the union or introduced to aldermen, although the newly proposed budget includes $1.14 million in salary adjustments.
“You have got a problem. I am very sympathetic to it,” Davidson told city officials. Still, he said that the contract is “not off the wall.”
Alderman Ben Clemons suggested that instead of paying cash from the city’s Capital Equipment Reserve Fund (CERF) for select public works vehicles and equipment, that those items could instead be paid with a bond and then $500,000 in cash from CERF could be transferred to the fire department budget to make up for the mayor’s decrease.
Clemons said he intends on investigating whether that scenario might be feasible.
The current fire department budget is $25.3 million compared to the chief’s newly recommended budget of more than $26.7 million and Mayor Jim Donchess’ proposed fire budget of more than $26.2 million.
“Without people, we can’t do what we do,” said Rhodes, making one last plea for support of his proposed spending plan.
The committee is still in the process of reviewing all of the proposed budgets from city divisions.