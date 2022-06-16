Nashua firefighters rescue 4 from burning apartment building By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Nashua firefighters rescued four people from an apartment fire on Temple Street early Thursday that left 15 people displaced, fire officials said.Courtesy Nashua Fire & Rescue Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua firefighters rescued four people from an apartment fire on Temple Street early Thursday that left 15 people displaced, fire officials said.Nashua fire crews responded to several calls about a fire in an apartment building at 115 Temple Street shortly after 5 a.m., fire officials said in a news release.When crews arrived, firefighters reported smoke coming from the two-story building, with several residents visible in the windows of the second floor.Firefighters used ground ladders to help four people escape the second floor. Officials searched and cleared the building of any other residents.Firefighters located the fire in the basement, which spread to the first floor. The blaze was brought under control within an hour, officials said.The multi-unit apartment building sustained extensive damage and deemed uninhabitable, according to officials.The American Red Cross is helping 15 people find housing.The Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Nashua firefighters rescue 4 from burning apartment building Two dogs, cat killed in West Side grease fire Manchester fire captain seriously burned during rescue at fatal blaze set to return to duty +3 {{title}} Most Popular Hooksett man found dead in boat on Lake Winnipesaukee Litchfield police chief on leave, subject of criminal investigation by AG's Office Mass. teen charged with drunken boating after crashing boat into woods on Lake Sunapee Motorcyclist dies in Sunday night crash on Manchester highway Three vehicles involved in Route 101 crash AG closes investigation into former Gilford police chief Swimming dog leads to missing man drowned at Pool Pond in Rindge Manchester woman, infant uninjured in crash that left Mass. man seriously hurt Mass. man charged following Route 4 rollover crash Victim in Rindge fatal crash identified Request News Coverage