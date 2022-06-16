Nashua fire

Nashua firefighters rescued four people from an apartment fire on Temple Street early Thursday that left 15 people displaced, fire officials said.

Courtesy Nashua Fire & Rescue

Nashua fire crews responded to several calls about a fire in an apartment building at 115 Temple Street shortly after 5 a.m., fire officials said in a news release.

When crews arrived, firefighters reported smoke coming from the two-story building, with several residents visible in the windows of the second floor.

Firefighters used ground ladders to help four people escape the second floor. Officials searched and cleared the building of any other residents.

Firefighters located the fire in the basement, which spread to the first floor. The blaze was brought under control within an hour, officials said.

The multi-unit apartment building sustained extensive damage and deemed uninhabitable, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is helping 15 people find housing.

The Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported, officials said.