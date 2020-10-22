Firefighters rescued a driver who tumbled into the Nashua River on Thursday evening.
A Toyota Venza drove off the pavement of a parking lot on Canal Street just after 6 p.m., according to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department. The car fell 25 feet and landed in the Nashua River.
Nashua firefighters rushed to the river, and found the car's back end underwater, with its front half on the riverbank. The fall had badly damaged the car, according to the fire department.
Bystanders were trying to help the driver.
Firefighters stabilized the car, and cut the driver out. Firefighters lifted the driver up to the street in a litter, and an ambulance took the driver to a local hospital.
The fire department said there did not appear to be any fluids leaking from the car into the river, but the state Department of Environmental Services was notified.
Nashua police are investigating.