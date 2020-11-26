A fire damaged a Nashua home on the day before Thanksgiving.
Nashua firefighters rushed to 16 Lockness Drive just before 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, after a 911 caller reported a fire there.
Firefighters arrived to see flames inside the split-level house. Though firefighters put out the blaze before it spread beyond the first floor, according to a news release from the Nashua Fire Department, the whole house sustained smoke and heat damage.
No one was hurt, though one resident of the house was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for evaluation.
The city fire marshal is still investigating what caused the fire.