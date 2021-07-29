Authorities say a Nashua man died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in Dedham, Mass.
Stephen P. Hogan, 49, was crossing the roadway in the area of Providence Highway (Route 1) and Elm Street when he was hit by a Nissan Altima, according to police.
The accident happened shortly before midnight and police who responded to the scene found Hogan in the southbound area of Route 1 and tried to assist him. A medical crew soon arrived and declared him dead, Dedham police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey identified the man on Thursday as Hogan.
“The matter remains under investigation by the Dedham Police Department, State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office,” he said in a news release.
The Massachusetts State Police accident reconstruction team is working to understand how the incident unfolded, according to David Traub, press officer and director of communications for the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
The name of the driver is currently being withheld, and will become available if or when criminal charges are brought forward, said Traub.
“He has not been charged at this time, to the best of my knowledge,” Traub said of the driver.
It is too early to comment on whether speed or impairment may have been factors in the accident, he said.
The roadway where the accident took place is a divided road, according to Traub, who said there is a cross street at that location.
“I’m at a loss for words. I just can’t believe you’re gone,” Ryan Hogan posted on Facebook about Hogan, his uncle. “RIP uncle Stephen P. Hogan. I love you. I know you’re watching over us all now.”