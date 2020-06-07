HUDSON - A Nashua man was seriously injured in an ATV crash Saturday, police said.

Michael Benoit, 30, drove an OHRV off a retaining wall and crashed to the ground several feet below around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Hudson police said in a release. The accident occurred in a wooded area behind Lookwood Drive, police said.

Benoit was first taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, then flown to Massachusetts General Hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries, police said.

The accident remained under investigation, police said.

