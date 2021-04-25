A 35-year-old Nashua man died Friday when the pickup he was riding in rolled over on Interstate 89 in Sutton, throwing him and the truck's driver out of the vehicle.
State police said Sunday night that Jonathan Mainguy died at the scene of the accident just before 5 p.m. The driver of the 2015 GMC pickup, Glenn Levesque, 42, of Nashua was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
State police said Levesque was headed south on the highway when he drove off the left side of the road, hitting the shoulder.
"The vehicle then crossed Interstate 89 just south of the Sutton Rest Area, leaving the roadway to the right side," state police said in a news release. "As the vehicle entered the wood line, it began to roll over."
Both men were thrown from the truck.
The New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit responded, as did New Hampshire State Police Troop C and Troop D, the Sutton police and fire departments and New London Ambulance.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 603-223-8993 or by email at daniel.r.quartulli@dos.nh.gov.