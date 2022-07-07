Emergency crews work to retrieve a vehicle from the rocks along the Souhegan River after it crashed through a guardrail in front of the Merrimack fire station and into the river late Wednesday night after a police pursuit from Bedford.
A Nashua man was seriously injured early Thursday when his car went airborne before landing in the Souhegan River in Merrimack after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop, police said.
Merrimack police said they were notified a little after 12 a.m. a vehicle identified as a red 2010 Toyota RAV 4, had allegedly fled a traffic stop on South River Road in Bedford and was headed toward Merrimack.
“A Merrimack officer observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed pass by him southbound on Daniel Webster Highway,” Merrimack Patrol Captain Kenneth MacLeod said in a statement. “The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle that was also driving erratically and in the opposite lane of travel.”
As the RAV 4 approached the Merrimack Fire Station at 432 Daniel Webster Highway, the driver was unable to navigate the turn and went through the guard rail, going airborne over an embankment and into the Souhegan River, officials said.
“The radar unit mounted in the officer’s cruiser showed that the car was traveling at almost 100 mph before the crash,” MacLeod said in a statement.
Merrimack police and fire crews went into the river to reach the driver, who suffered serious injuries, MacLeod said.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Travis Deluca, 32, of Nashua, was eventually pulled from the vehicle by crews in a rescue boat, and transported to the Elliot Hospital via Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) medflight helicopter with serious injuries.
A dog that was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash was uninjured, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges against Deluca are pending, officials said.