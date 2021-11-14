A Nashua man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on Saturday. Joseph Basiliere, 55, of Nashua, lost control of the gray-colored 1998 Ford Ranger pickup he was driving, went off the right side of the highway and hit a tree, state police said in a statement.
Courtesy New Hampshire State Police
By Paul Feely
New Hampshire Union Leade
At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire State Police along with Merrimack police and fire crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 16 on the Everett Turnpike south in Merrimack.
Basiliere was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.
The accident remains under investigation, speed and weather conditions appear to be a factor, state police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Bradley Pierson at Bradley.Pierson@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8364.