A Nashua man was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on Saturday.

At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire State Police along with Merrimack police and fire crews responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 16 on the Everett Turnpike south in Merrimack.

Joseph Basiliere, 55, of Nashua, lost control of the gray-colored 1998 Ford Ranger pickup he was driving, went off the right side of the highway and hit a tree, state police said in a statement.

Basiliere was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.

The accident remains under investigation, speed and weather conditions appear to be a factor, state police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Bradley Pierson at Bradley.Pierson@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8364.