In an effort to deter drunk driving, Nashua officials are considering a proposal that would reduce the current fine for overnight parking violations in the downtown area.
The proposal would also help downtown residents who have landlords that are not providing access to parking, according to Alderman Brandon Laws, a bartender in downtown Nashua who is spearheading the initiative.
“This is really just a matter of protecting my constituents,” said Laws, explaining the existing fine for overnight parking on Main Street is $25, which increases to $35 if it is not paid within seven days.
Laws contends that the $25 fine discourages people who have had too much to drink to leave their cars parked downtown overnight.
Not only is the fine a burden, but the fine does nothing to prevent drunk driving since individuals want to avoid parking tickets, he explained.
It is also a matter of equity, according to Laws, who said the overnight parking violation disproportionately impacts people who live downtown, adding many of those residents are already earning less income yet have to pay more for parking.
Laws is recommending that the existing fine for overnight parking violations be reduced from $25 to $10, and that the late fee be reduced from $35 to $20.
“I don’t like the overnight parking ban. I think that the city would be better served without it,” said Alderman Ben Clemons.
However, Clemons said he was concerned with the potential loss of annual parking enforcement revenue, which could possibly be a loss of up to $250,000 each year if the overnight parking fine is decreased.
“I am sensitive to those needs as well … we need to strike a balance and we shouldn’t be doing it on the backs of people making a responsible decision not to drive impaired,” said Clemons.
This week, the aldermanic personnel and administrative affairs committee voted to recommend the change in the overnight parking fine, although the proposal must still be considered by the full Board of Aldermen.
Alderwoman Lori Wilshire, president of the board, said she will not support the fine reduction.
“If they have the money to go out and drink, maybe they can take an Uber home or a Lyft,” said Wilshire, adding she is concerned that the change would impact the city’s budget and possibly result in a loss of jobs.
Her sentiment was echoed by Alderman Richard Dowd, who stressed that the current fine is not a tax.
“If we reduce our revenues by $250,000, that will be a tax,” said Dowd, explaining the decrease in revenue will result in a tax rate increase or a cut in services.
“Unless we find other alternatives for this revenue, I will not support this,” he said.
Some city officials suggested postponing the matter until the ongoing downtown parking study is complete and its recommendations are made.
In March, an $83,900 contract with Desman Design Management of Boston was approved, however the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the timeline for the project that should have already been completed.
The project includes a full assessment of the existing parking conditions in the downtown area, including metered, non-metered and off-street parking, as well as public and private parking lots, parking garages and on-street parking.
It will strategize different options and recommendations to improve the downtown parking situation, and develop a model for projected future parking demands, according to the contract.