NASHUA — A local nonprofit organization that helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence is relocating to a new home, which will undergo an extensive renovation.
Bridges Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Services Inc., which currently operates at 33 East Pearl St., is relocating to the former Red Cross building at 28 Concord St.
Redevelopment of the facility on Concord Street was approved by city planners last week; interior and exterior renovations are included in the plans.
“They are doing a lot of extensive work on the outside to make this building look so much better than it does now,” said Ed Weber, planning board member. “This will look very nice and historical.”
According to Steve Auger, project manager with Hayner/Swanson Inc., Bridges will be converting an existing large garage into a conference room with bathroom facilities.
“Like any typical office, they need a conference room,” said Auger.
The new meeting area will be utilized by employees, and will not result in an increased workforce, he said, adding there are currently 19 employees at Bridges.
Plans also include the construction of a building connector from the existing offices to the new conference room, Auger said.
An outdoor veranda is included in the plans, as well as a handicap ramp on the north side of the building and an enclosed dumpster area.
“The former Red Cross building at 28 Concord St. doubles our current square footage and gives us additional room to grow,” Bridges said in a previous statement. “With this building, we have the opportunity to customize it to create child-friendly space, computer areas for survivors, warm and welcoming counseling rooms and ample room for support groups.”
“As we reach more victims and survivors, we need to expand our space to accommodate the growth. The search for new office space in Nashua has been a central piece of Bridges’ strategic plan for the last two years,” said the statement.
Bridges is hoping to move into its newly renovated space sometime in 2020, according to the statement.
Bridges provides emergency shelter to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence while also helping them get back on track, providing them with various support initiatives and advocating for them in court, if necessary. Bridges, which was founded in 2002, serves more than 2,000 clients per year, according to its website.
