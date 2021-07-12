Every Nashua police officer will be outfitted with a body camera that activates when a gun is drawn, lights and sirens are switched on, a cruiser door is opened, or an officer is down, if aldermen give the final OK to the $1.8 million contract.
“It covers everyone from the chief on down. We will all wear them,” said Kevin Rourke, deputy chief of the Nashua Police Department.
An aldermanic panel last week supported a six-year contract with Utility of Decatur, Ga., for its BodyWorn cameras for 179 members of the force, as well as additional cameras for cruisers and the police station’s interview and booking rooms.
Rourke said it is the same system the Manchester Police Department uses.
Rourke said Manchester police purchased the body cameras several years after one of their officers, Dan Doherty, was shot on a West Side street in 2016.
“They could not find him,” Rourke said of Doherty, even though his approximate location was known.
The new technology allows dispatchers and patrolmen to pinpoint the exact location of a body cam — a feature that Rourke said would be invaluable during emergency situations.
Nashua police have been studying the purchase of body cameras for the past year, although the price of the equipment and contracts has dramatically increased, according to Rourke, who said he was able to negotiate one free year in the six-year contract.
Rourke said the cameras are basically sewn into an officer’s uniform shirt, meaning it cannot be knocked off during a struggle. Aside from GPS systems that can dispatch units immediately if an officer needs assistance, the cameras also have a feature that requests mutual aid in real time, he said.
“I support this, absolutely. I think body cameras are a great idea,” Alderman Brandon Laws said.
The cameras have become a useful tool nationwide, and since the cost of the technology has gone up significantly since last year, it will likely keep rising, said Laws.
“I have always felt that it is a win-win for both the public and for the officers. You can’t go wrong,” Alderman Linda Harriott-Gathright said of the cameras.
In 2020, the Bedford Police Department purchased 30 body cameras for its force, as well as 11 cruiser cameras and additional video equipment for the department’s interview rooms and booking room. Some other police departments in New Hampshire that are already using body cameras include Goffstown, Hudson, Hollis-Brookline, Weare, Grantham and Lebanon.
John Scippa, director of the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council, said his organization does not track the number of agencies that use body cameras.
Pat Sullivan, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, said every chief in the state likely supports the accountability associated with body cameras.
“The accountability is huge, make no mistake,” he said. “I think everybody supports that.”
But he said there are costs associated with the body cameras unrelated to the equipment, specifically the extensive data storage that needs to be maintained and the manpower needed to sift through the data.
Nashua’s full Board of Aldermen will consider the multi-year contract proposal on Tuesday, though funding for the cameras has already been included in the city budget.