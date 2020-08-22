A fire Saturday morning left a Nashua pizza restaurant with water damage, and damaged two upstairs apartments.
The Nashua Fire Department got a call just before 9 a.m. Saturday, reporting smoke in the Milano's House of Pizza building.
Firefighters found smoke in the apartments over the restaurant, and found fire over the ceiling of one apartment. The fire spread to the ceiling of another apartment before firefighters put it out, and the pizzeria sustained water damage.
No one was hurt in the fire, but the damage to two apartments left three people homeless.
Deputy Chief Karl Gerhard said the owners of Milano's House of Pizza were working with an electrician to figure out if the restaurant could open.
Nashua's fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.