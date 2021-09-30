Nashua Police Chief Mike Carignan is among a group who sued the city this week in a move to remove a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot that would change the way police commissioners are appointed.
A group, Citizens for Local Control, submitted 2,100 signatures to change who appoints the police commission. Right now, the governor and Executive Council appoint the three members. The question allows voters to give control of the appointments to the mayor and president of the Board of Aldermen. The charter change, if approved at the polls, would also expand the commission from three to five members.
The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would bar the question from appearing on the Nov 2 ballot. City Clerk Susan Lovering is also listed as a defendant.
“The governor-and-council-appointment process was created to address that impropriety and to insulate the Nashua Police Department from political influence,” the suit reads. “It has worked for over a century, allowing the department to hire and fire based upon merit not connection and investigate and prosecute crimes without fear of political reprisal.”
The suit also alleges the city requires 10% of registered voters or 6,275 to propose a ballot question seeking to amend the city charter.
Steven Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, said Thursday he is preparing to file an objection.
“My expectation is the court will deny the plaintiff’s request for injunction and will find in favor of the city,” he said.
State law RSA 49-B supersedes the city’s charter. The law has the number of petitions based on how many voted in the last regular municipal election.
The police commission appoints police officers and determines compensation.
Citizens for Local Control says often no one from Nashua serves on the Executive Council and the group wants the commission accountable to city voters.
In a statement, Carignan said Nashua citizens and city leaders haven’t talked about the change.
“This process (is) being rushed through without any real conversation, scrutiny or review,” he said. “Let’s slow down and consider the consequences of such a significant reform.”