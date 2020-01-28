NASHUA -- Police Chief Mike Carignan will be attending President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address to help raise awareness about the mental health challenges facing law enforcement.
Four months after Capt. Jon Lehto, a 20-year veteran of the Nashua Police Department, died by suicide, Carignan said he will do everything he can to bring light to this problem.
“This is a great opportunity,” said Carignan, who was invited to be Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s guest for the State of the Union Address on Feb. 4.
Carignan said he was surprised and honored by the invitation.
“The stresses on first responders and the long-term stress and suicide rates are a problem, and this provides an opportunity for me to speak about it and generate more awareness and possibly get people the help they need to destigmatize it,” said the chief.
Carignan said it is important to keep discussing the sensitive topic and continuously provide outlets for police and other first responders to not just talk about mental health issues, but finds ways to get assistance as well.
“Captain Lehto’s family and the Nashua Police Department, led by Chief Carignan, have been courageously raising awareness of the needs of officers who are struggling with mental health,” Shaheen said in a statement. “Law enforcement officers are exposed to tremendous stress and trauma while protecting our communities, which has only been compounded by the substance use epidemic.”
Being honest about how Lehto’s suicide has impacted the city’s police force is a critical piece of the healing process, Carignan said earlier, stressing the need to recognize that people are suffering.
Shaheen is the lead Democrat on the appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice. Shaheen said Tuesday that Congress and the Trump administration need to devote greater attention to this crisis, adding she intends to do all she can to get officers, police departments and first responders more help.
“We need to do all we can to raise awareness of this issue, eliminate the stigma about discussing mental health and make sure first responders have support and services,” Shaheen said in a release.
Shaheen previously included language in the government funding bill that became law last month that requires the Department of Justice to collect national data on law enforcement suicides; she also secured funds to improve mental health services for state and local law enforcement agencies.
The number of deaths by law enforcement gathered by Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit group based in Massachusetts, was 228 in 2019, which included 34 retired police officers. The number jumped from 172 publicly reported suicides by law enforcement in 2018, 168 deaths in 2017 and 143 in 2016.