NASHUA -- A new study will be conducted to determine whether the Nashua police station can be expanded to accommodate its growing needs.
“Since the last major renovation in 1999, a lot has changed in public safety buildings and the department has outgrown its initial building dimensions,” said Lt. Carlos Camacho of the Nashua Police Department.
Earlier this month, the aldermanic finance committee approved spending $45,000 from the department's capital project account to conduct a police facilities study. The police station, housed at 28 Officer James Roche Drive, was originally constructed in 1979. An addition was completed in 1999 that was designed to allow a future vertical expansion, Camacho said.
“The Nashua Police Department’s future is now, and the time has come to explore the option of vertical growth of one or two floors to the renovated building,” he said.
The department is hiring Lavallee Brensinger Architects of Manchester to conduct the study. It will include a space-needs analysis to identify current and future space and operations needs, and determine whether those needs can be accommodated by renovating or expanding the existing police station.
Camacho said the agency is trying to plan ahead, and that any potential addition will not take place for another five or 10 years. The study was prompted, in part, because of an ongoing HVAC project that will be designed to accommodate a potential future expansion.
One area that needs to be addressed is the department’s detention area, according to Camacho.
“Modern day detention facilities have moved to a softer approach to cells,” he said, explaining they are now designed with walls, windows and clear doors as opposed to steel.
He said new cells are a more secure and humane way to hold defendants, and that they can also minimize the potential for lawsuits since they are designed to prevent self injuries. The department would also like to study the possibility of relocating its existing crime lab and forensic criminal lab, which Camacho says have outgrown their space and need room to expand to accommodate new technology.
The existing police station is a two-story structure with a full basement as well as a one-story vehicle maintenance facility. As part of the contract with Lavallee Brensinger Architects, the first phase of work will include a determination of load capacity for an additional floor.
If that is deemed feasible, conceptual addition and renovation plans will be designed, as well as a conceptual budget for the project, according to the contract; the study should be completed by April 15, 2020.
Other work has already taken place this year at the police station, including the installation of new windows and a deep clean of the department’s gun range after elevated levels of lead were discovered in the blood of four city police officers. New flooring and stainless steel surfaces were also installed in the gun range. In addition, new HVAC equipment will soon be installed.
