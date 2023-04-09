Nashua police say missing teen located By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 9, 2023 Apr 9, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Nashua police say a missing teenager was found safe on Sunday and have been reunited with his family Lelan Dominguez, 17, of Nashua, was reported missing at 9:45 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement Sunday. Lelan Dominguez has been found safe. Provided by Nashua Police Police described Lelan as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.His family, who reported him missing, is “concerned for his well-being after he left their home during the overnight hours. Lelan is known to go walking in wooded areas,” police said in a statement.“At this time, the Nashua Police Department has deployed patrol officers, a police K-9, a police ATV, a drone and sent out social media posts to attempt to locate Lelan,” police said.“The Nashua School District has also assisted by sending out alerts to all parents, students and staff asking them to notify the police department if anyone has contact with Lelan.”Nashua police thanked "everyone in their efforts for assisting in locating Lelan." Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Alexandria man charged with animal cruelty after more than 30 goats, sheep rescued Nashua police say missing teen located Fire crews battle blaze at Ashuelot hydro dam in Winchester Deadly shooting outside New Boston Space Force site was justified, AG says +3 One in custody after Brentwood man stabbed multiple times {{title}} Most Popular Person dies after fall at UPS facility in Londonderry Nashua police say missing teen located Three-alarm blaze destroys Bedford home Bystanders keep man stuck in frozen waterfall alive before ‘dramatic’ rescue, cops say One dead, three seriously injured -- including two children -- in East Kingston crash Fire crews battle blaze at Ashuelot hydro dam in Winchester Route 101 night work starts Monday in Bedford Concord teen dies of injuries sustained in crash with logging truck As White nationalist activity rises, Mass. AG’s office ‘exploring’ legal action against hate groups Police: Man dies after tree falls on him at Nashua worksite Request News Coverage