Authorities say a 74-year-old Nashua man died by suicide on Sunday and the incident resulted in a small fire inside the room where he died.
Nashua Police Lt. Patrick Hannon said the wife of the deceased man called police to Burgess Street about 11:40 a.m. on Sunday and reported a shooting and a fire.
“It does appear to be a suicide,” Hannon said Monday of the man's death.
An accidental blaze somehow ignited during the incident, he said. The man did not die because of the fire.
“Right now nothing seems suspicious,” said Hannon.
The cause of the fire is not yet being released, but officials said the blaze was inside the bedroom where the shooting took place.
“The wife called it in. She obviously knew what was going on,” Hannon said.
The woman had safely left the house; Hannon said aside from the couple, no one was inside the residence at the time of the shooting and fire.
“The fire marshals are investigating it,” Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue said Monday.
About 18 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish and contain the fire to the bedroom, according to Rhodes, who said the home is still habitable.
Rhodes said first responders worked to ensure that everyone was safe throughout the ordeal, including neighbors.
“Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” he said.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
Due to the nature of the incident, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal was called to assist in the investigation, Rhodes said.
Police and fire crews remained at the scene, which is near Charlotte Avenue Elementary School, for several hours on Sunday.