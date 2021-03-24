Moderate upgrades may soon be necessary at four of the city’s six fire stations, according to a newly completed master plan for Nashua Fire Rescue.
“The fire department infrastructure will require significant financial investments in the coming years,” said Mary-Ellen Harper, director of operations at Emergency Services Consulting International, a firm hired to complete the 175-page master plan.
The document highlights dozens of recommendations on how to improve fire department services, as well as suggestions on additional resources that may be necessary for Nashua Fire Rescue to maintain those services in the future.
“There are a number of administrative and support functions that are woefully understaffed,” Harper told the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday.
The master plan recommends hiring additional fire inspectors, a civilian plans reviewer position and a public educator position.
It also suggests restructuring the administrative division to include an assistant chief of uniform professional standards.
Morale, communication, accountability and firefighting training were all “deep-seated issues” of concern that she said has permeated the culture of Nashua Fire Rescue and will get worse if not addressed promptly. Despite some areas of concern, the study also unveiled some strong and positive attributes among the fire department, including its turnaround time for calls.
Travel time for most calls is about four minutes and 48 seconds, according to Stuart McCutcheon, director of business intelligence at ESCI, the consulting arm of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
“Overall, this is really good performance -- among the best that we have seen,” said McCutcheon, explaining the total response time, including dispatch, is about seven minutes and 15 seconds.
The call volume is increasing each year in Nashua, with most of the calls taking place in the downtown area and being handled by stations 1, 2 and 4.
“There are some areas, particularly in the southwest part of the city, where coverage is pretty light in the number of firefighters you can get there,” said McCutcheon, adding there are some locations where response time is above eight minutes and approaching 10 minutes, specifically along Nashua’s border. Chief Brian Rhodes of Nashua Fire Rescue said the document is quite comprehensive.
“There are some things we can do better and there are some things we need help with,” acknowledged Rhodes. Currently, fire department coverage is sufficient for the demand, according to McCutcheon.
However, he warned that as development progresses in Nashua, including more housing along the riverfront, additional subdivisions and multilevel apartment buildings, there could potentially be a need for more coverage -- particularly north of the airport and in the southwest portion of the city.
“You have got travel times, overall, that are just slightly above industry standards,” he added.
As for the city’s six fire stations, four of them are more than 40 years old and will need improvements, including Station 1 on Amherst Street, Station 3 on Spit Brook Road, Station 5 on Pine Hill Road and Station 6 on Conant Road, according to the study.
“There are absolutely areas that need to be addressed sooner than later,” stressed Harper.
“I think right now you are OK, but maybe in two of three years you won’t be,” agreed McCutcheon.