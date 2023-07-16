Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton Staff Report Jul 16, 2023 Jul 16, 2023 Updated 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 52-year-old Nashua woman driving a scooter on Mount Major Highway in Alton died after colliding with an SUV Saturday night, police said.Around 6:30 p.m., Jennifer Baltimore was traveling westbound on Mount Major Highway on a Yamaha scooter when she entered the eastbound lane of travel and struck an eastbound Ford Escape.No other injuries were reported.The roadway was closed in the area of the crash for several hours as members of the Alton Police Department and Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team investigated.The operator of the Escape and witnesses to this collision cooperated with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected to be filed. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY AG seeking public input on social media effects on kids Rosanna Arquette crashes car into Malibu shopping center Nine displaced, two injured in Concord two-alarm blaze {{title}} Most Popular Boy Scout killed in NH boating accident identified as Mass. middle school student Body found in Highland Lake identified as Hooksett woman, state police say Scout dies on Manning Lake in Gilmanton Police investigate after body found in Highland Lake in Andover Two killed in Sunday house fire in Sutton Northwood man, 77, killed when Mustang hits motorcycle, police say State, local officials warn of possible flooding as heavy rains return Anna, the missing 7-year-old from Lowell, found dead in Merrimack River, state police say Man charged with DUI after rollover crash involving dump truck Rescuers hike mile of slick terrain to help fallen hiker at Cloudland Falls in Lincoln Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage