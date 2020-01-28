NASHUA -- A 36-year-old city woman has been missing for nearly two weeks and police are seeking the public's help locating her.
April Bailey was last seen Jan. 15 as she walked outside a Lynn Street residence where she was residing to take out garbage, family members say.
In a statement Tuesday, Nashua police said detectives are actively investigating the disappearance.
Bailey’s sister, Nicole Bailey, has taken her concerns to social media in the hope that someone might be able to help bring her sister home safe.
“Please, please help. I’m lost. I don’t know what to do. My sister, April Bailey, has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 15 when she left out her front drive to bring trash out. She was supposed to be right back in,” posted Nicole Bailey.
Police described April as 5’3’’ and weighing 130 pounds, she has dark hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing slippers, pajama pants and a black jacket.
Neither friends nor family have been able to contact Bailey since Jan. 15, according to police, who are asking for the public’s help locating her. She was officially reported missing on Jan. 20.
Family members say Bailey has no personal belongings with her, including no phone or purse.
Anyone with information can contact Nashua police at 603-594-3500 or remain anonymous by calling the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.