FLORIDA, Mass. - Officials have identified the victim killed in a motorcycle crash in Massachusetts Saturday afternoon as a Nashua woman.
Massachusetts state police responded to reports of a crash on Route 2 in Florida, Mass., around 3:47 p.m. Saturday. According to police, a woman identified as Lucienne Montgomery, 26, of Nashua, was riding a 2009 Harley Davidson XL 833 eastbound when she lost control near the 22-mile marker and hit a guardrail, according to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services, said Andrew McKeever, spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Montgomery lived in Nashua. Massachusetts state police initially reported she lived in Clinton, Mass.
The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office.