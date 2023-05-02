Veteran Nashua firefighter Lt. Kevin Parzych, center, speaks with 12 recruits during one of the debriefing sessions that followed each of the simulated fires and crashes the recruits went through during their two-day session at NFR’s Regional Live Fire Training Simulator.
Upon arriving at a simulated building fire, one of the dozen Nashua Fire Rescue recruits hooks up hoselines to a hydrant while two others pull the lines toward the building to begin fighting the fire.
Veteran Nashua firefighter Lt. Kevin Parzych, center, speaks with 12 recruits during one of the debriefing sessions that followed each of the simulated fires and crashes the recruits went through during their two-day session at NFR’s Regional Live Fire Training Simulator.
A Nashua Fire Rescue recruit sizes up the situation upon finding a “victim” — a carefully-positioned mannequin — hanging out the window of a burning building as other recruits arrive to begin rescue operations. The simulated fire and rescue was one of several incidents — called “evolutions” — that NFR’s 12 new recruits participated in this week as they prepare to take their first shifts early next week.
Two of Nashua Fire Rescue’s 12 new recruits advance the ladder truck’s aerial platform through heavy smoke toward the roof of a building to assist other recruits fighting the simulated fire from the roof.
NASHUA — The driver steered a fire engine designated “Engine 10” up a slight, gravelly incline still muddy from recent rains and pulled up, not too close and not too far, from a burning building.
Even before the driver came to a full stop, a voice crackled over the radio announcing that Engine 10 was on the scene, and that they not only had fire and smoke coming from the building but a man hanging out of a second-floor window unable to get past the fire and smoke to the building’s exits.
How many such scenarios firefighters will encounter throughout their careers isn’t known for sure, but it’s safe to say few, if any, will complete a career without participating in the rescue of a civilian — or a fellow firefighter — from a burning building.
The “rescues” that took place over three days this week were part of the final phase of a five-week intensive training program that put to the test everything Nashua Fire Rescue’s 12 newest members learned about an ever-evolving profession that over the years has added emergency medical care and tactical rescue operations, among others, to its core mission of fighting fires and saving lives and property.
Capt. Glenn Nielsen, NFR’s training and safety officer, calls the series of simulated fires or crashes “scripted training evolutions” in which the 12 recruits “put all their training up to this point to the test.”
The evolutions are just one step away from real-life situations that the recruits, just like all firefighters, will encounter sooner or later.
Three recruits have been assigned to each of NFR’s four shifts, designated Group 1 through 4. The first three recruits to report to work will do so Sunday.
Nielsen said the scripted training itinerary calls for the recruits to “roll in on the training grounds to perform just as they will be expected to when they report for their (first) shifts.”
The “evolutions,” he said, include so-called room-and-contents fires in which fires are confined to the room of origin, victim searches, car crashes, ladder rescues, roof ventilation, advancing hose lines and forcing entry through doors or windows to reach victims and fight the fire.
Micah Wonyetye, a 26-year-old Arizona native who most recently served as a firefighter/EMT on the Exeter Fire Department, said she found Nashua’s scripted training program “different than other types of training programs” in that “we all train together ... we use all the same equipment” they will use as full-time firefighters.
She applied for one of the NFR openings, Wonyetye added, because “I’ve always wanted to work here.”
What impressed recruit Kevin Bosse about NFR’s approach to hands-on training is that it doesn’t overlook the details.
“All the skills we learn here contribute to us becoming well-rounded firefighters,” Bosse said. “There’s a lot of attention to detail in everything we’ve done.”
Former Concord and Canterbury firefighter Cameron Burns said his supervisors, including his chief, “helped guide me ... point me in this direction,” referring to NFR.
“From all the courses I’ve done, this one is the best,” Burns added.
Nielsen, the training and safety officer, said all of NFR’s recruits have had firefighting and EMS training and have been members of other departments by the time they come to Nashua.
“They’re already firefighters and EMTs,” Nielsen said. “Now we’re teaching them how to become Nashua firefighters.”