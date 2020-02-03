KITTERY, Maine -- Residents on the coast of New Hampshire and Maine may see or hear security activities associated with the Navy’s annual force protection exercise over the next two weeks.
Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2020 will stress different areas of the Navy’s force protection programs to enhance the training and readiness of Naval Security Force personnel to respond to real-world threats. The various back-to-back exercises are linked and planned together but have different focuses, according to Navy officials.
“This annual exercise uses realistic scenarios to ensure U.S. Navy security forces maintain a high level of readiness to respond to changing and dynamic threats,” said Shipyard Commander, Capt. Daniel Ettlich, in a statement.
Ettlich said the exercise tests information dissemination, individual response plans, security force response, and ability to coordinate with local emergency responders and the community.
Capt. Raymond Benedict, director of force protection for the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, said the safety and security of people, equipment and facilities are a top priority.
“We train the way we fight and exercising our personnel in response to varying realistic threats enhances our personal and force-wide readiness,” Benedict said in a statement.
Navy installations across the country will participate in the exercise, which will last until Feb. 14.
In addition to hearing or seeing activities associated with the exercise, residents may also be impacted by increased traffic around Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The annual exercise has been conducted since 2007 and is not in response to any specific threat.