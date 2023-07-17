Navy to conduct harbor security training exercise near shipyard Tuesday Staff Report Jul 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard will conduct a harbor security training exercise Tuesday outside of the mouth of the Piscataqua River.This exercise is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy harbor security forces. It is a regularly scheduled exercise.The training exercise will involve marked U.S. Navy harbor security boats using blank ammunition.The local communities that may be affected by the noise of the blank ammunition include Rye, New Castle and Portsmouth.The U.S. Coast Guard will disseminate a maritime radio notice hourly while the exercise is ongoing. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Small aircraft makes emergency landing at Lebanon airport How poorly trained lifeguards slip past the American Red Cross +3 Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed AG seeking public input on social media effects on kids {{title}} Most Popular Body found in Highland Lake identified as Hooksett woman, state police say Nashua woman dies in scooter crash in Alton Police investigate after body found in Highland Lake in Andover Boy Scout killed in NH boating accident identified as Mass. middle school student Two killed in Sunday house fire in Sutton Woman dies in car driven by NH man after crash Scout dies on Manning Lake in Gilmanton Motorists warned of heavy traffic, ramp closures Monday after NASCAR race postponed Man charged with DUI after rollover crash involving dump truck Rescuers hike mile of slick terrain to help fallen hiker at Cloudland Falls in Lincoln Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage