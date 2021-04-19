The Manchester woman who died in an early-morning fire was a heavy smoker who had suffered serious burns in the past when her cigarette ignited her oxygen supply, a grief- stricken neighbor said Monday.
The neighbor, Kenneth Michael Howland, said Sharon Little lived in a ground-floor rear apartment at 96 Prospect St.
Howland said he and his wife have been taking care of Little, 65, for the last several years.
Little needed a walker and used oxygen, Howland said. If the Howlands ever surprised her while she was smoking, Little would rip out her oxygen tube and throw it at her feet, he said.
Less than a year ago, she badly burned her legs doing so, Howland said.
“She did a lot of smoking with oxygen. We’d always give her crap about it,” he said.
The fire was reported at 1:30 a.m., and arriving firefighters searched her apartment when hearing reports that a woman was inside, according to a statement from Manchester fire officials and the state fire marshal.
Howland said he broke down with emotion when firefighters removed Little's body through a window.
A preliminary assessment of the victim determined she died of injuries suffered in the fire, the Manchester Fire Department said.
The fire marshal's office said Monday evening that the cause of Little's death is being investigated, as is the cause and origin of the fire. The Manchester Fire Department said the fire was unintentional, but provided no specific cause.
Howland said he and his wife have been helping Little for years. Howland lifted her up when she'd fall. When clothes needed changing, Howland’s wife would help.
They also brought her food at times and socialized. Little probably smoked a pack and a half of cigarettes a day, Howland said.
Howland said Little lived alone. She had a sister who lived on the Seacoast and two grown sons who lived out of state. She had been living on Prospect Street for more than six years.
Around midnight last night, Howland was on his upstairs porch, saw a TV screen flickering in Little’s apartment and reasoned she had gone to bed. Then he heard alarms around 1:30 a.m., and shortly afterward the fire department arrived.
He said the fire heavily damaged the inside of the apartment. The oxygen tube stretched from the bedroom to the kitchen, where she kept the oxygen machine.
“Did she fall asleep with oxygen and a cigarette?" Howland said. "I don’t know, but you can put two and two together.”