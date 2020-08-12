DOVER — Neighbors jumped into action to try to help a woman who was severely burned after her mobile home went up in flames Wednesday morning.
“It was absolutely terrifying,” said Gary Storms, who ran over to the home at 14 Polly Ann Park and ripped off his shirt to cover the injured woman after she escaped.
The fire, which broke out shortly before 8:30 a.m., is being investigated by Dover fire and police along with assistance from the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
Deputy Fire Chief Michael McShane said police and the fire marshal’s office joined the investigation because of the injuries.
Neighbors identified the woman as Lehana Anderson, who is listed as the property owner, according to the city assessor’s office.
Anderson was able to get out before firefighters arrived, but was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was listed in fair condition Wednesday afternoon, a hospital spokesperson said.
McShane said a man in another mobile home next door also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital, he said.
A firefighter also suffered a minor injury, McShane said.
Anderson’s home was destroyed while mobile homes on either side of her residence also sustained exterior damage.
“Because of the heat and how labor intensive it was because we had three structures to contend with, I went to a second alarm to get additional personnel here to help,” McShane said.
Neighbor Bill Wildes, whose home was damaged, said he was in his living room when the fire broke out.
“I heard this pop sound and hissing sound. I looked out my bedroom window and that’s when I saw it engulfed,” he said.
Wildes ran outside and banged on the door.
Storms also rushed over after hearing what he described as a “boom.” He said he tried to see if Anderson was home and at one point pushed in her air conditioner, but there was no response and thought she wasn’t there.
Moments later, he said she came out of the house and was suffering from burns.
“I put my shirt over her and I walked her back to my house. She was bewildered and in shock,” he said.
Fire investigators remained at the home for several hours as they searched for clues. The cause of the fire had not been determined by late afternoon, officials said.