GILFORD – The investigation of a 2019 boat collision off Bear Island on Lake Winnipesaukee that killed two people does not put the blame on the driver of either vessel.
“The investigation has wrapped up,” said Capt. Timothy Dunleavy, the head of the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Marine Patrol Bureau during a Feb. 1 telephone interview, “and we had no final determination as to any fault.”
“The causes, really, were circumstances that put these two individuals on the same path,” Dunleavy said, noting that the collision occurred as one victim was headed into his Bear Island residence while the other was heading away from it and into Meredith.
According to Marine Patrol, the agency was notified of a boating accident with injury on the north side of Bear Island at 6:11 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2019.
Responders located a 20 foot, 2011 Sea Ray, inboard/outboard, adrift just north of the Bear Island Post Office and inside found the operator, James A. Hanson, 76, deceased, and his wife and passenger, Carmella S. Hanson, 75, seriously injured.
Later, Marine Patrol received a call about a missing boater near Bear Island and located a 22-foot 1972 Penn Yan in some 50 feet of water. On Nov. 10, divers recovered the body of its operator, Harold C. Lyon Jr., 84, and later also recovered his boat.
After the crash, Dunleavy told the New Hampshire Union Leader that both boats were equipped with tops and side curtains, but he wasn’t sure whether they had been in use immediately at the time.
On Monday, however, Dunleavy said the curtains had been in use, and implied that they might have been a contributing factor.
The night was cold and dark, he said, and “both parties had their canvas snapped up and in place; both were in their seats at the helm.”
“Certainly, one might say that had it been a summer night and not as cold,” Dunleavy continued, “the canvasses would have been rolled back and their heads were above the windshield and the visibility may have been better.”
Asked whether there was an issue with the navigation lights on the boats, Dunleavy replied that “there is nothing as a result of our investigation that lead us to believe that the navigation lights played a role; the systems were both operable.”
“It was a near, head-on collision,” Dunleavy summed up, “where the impact of boats of relatively the same size, caused significant damage to both,” including because of its age, the “almost immediate sinking” of Lyon’s boat, and the deaths of Lyon and James Hanson.