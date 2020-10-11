A capacity event at New England Dragway in Epping caused a significant traffic backup on both sides of Route 101 around exit 8 on Sunday.
New England Dragway hosted Import Face-Off, which bills itself as the country’s largest continually running national import show and race series, on Sunday.
The sold-out event caused traffic backup on Route 101 that led New Hampshire State Police to close the exit 8 east and west ramps around 10:40 a.m. State Police initially closed the exit 8 west ramp around 8:35 a.m.
Both exits were reopened by 2 p.m.
The Import Face-Off event included a car, truck and motorcycle show and a quarter-mile drag race that was scheduled to end around 6 p.m.
According to New England Dragway’s Health Protection plan, the venue’s grandstands and viewing areas are currently limited to 50% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.