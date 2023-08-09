New Hampshire nurse, daughter safe after release from Haitian kidnapping

El Roi Haiti, a humanitarian organization, reported Wednesday their school nurse, Alix Dorsainvi of New Hamsphire, and her daughter are safe after being kidnapped in Port au Prince two weeks ago.

This photo from the group on its website shows Sandro and Alix Dorsainvil.  Sandro works as a director with the ministry group.

 El Roi Haiti

A New Hampshire nurse and her daughter were released by kidnappers in Haiti on Wednesday, almost two weeks after they were taken hostage, the humanitarian group employing the woman announced.

Kidnappers took Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter in Port-au-Prince on July 27.