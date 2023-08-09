A New Hampshire nurse and her daughter were released by kidnappers in Haiti on Wednesday, almost two weeks after they were taken hostage, the humanitarian group employing the woman announced.
Kidnappers took Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter in Port-au-Prince on July 27.
Throughout the ordeal, Biden administration officials had released no information on their whereabouts or their condition other than to confirm that two people had been taken.
Dorsainvil worked as a school nurse for El Roi Haiti, which also employs her husband, Sandro, who is a director.
"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child," El Roi leaders said on the organization's website. "We are so thankful for everyone who joined us in prayer and supported us during this crisis."
El Roi officials did not go into details about how the release happened.
“There is still much to process and to heal from in this situation, so we are asking that no attempts be made to contact Alix or her family at this time,” El Roi officials said.
“We will continue to release information as appropriate on our website. Please keep checking back, and again, thanks for all of the prayers and support through this incredibly difficult time.”
The State Department put out a statement that it "will allow individuals to speak for themselves if and when they feel ready."
"We express our deepest appreciation to our Haitian, and U.S. interagency partners for their assistance in facilitating their safe release," the State Department said.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both D-N.H., had been working with the State Department while President Joe Biden said he had been briefed on the matter.
Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. State Department officials said the killing worsened criminal control of Haiti, and the innocent can be killed, raped and held for ransom.
The National Human Rights Defense Network said last month that deadly violence and kidnappings have been surging in Haiti, with at least 75 people killed and 40 abducted between May and mid-July.
The State Department, which issued a Do Not Travel Advisory for Haiti, late last month ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government workers and non-emergency workers in that country.
Dorsainvil graduated from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, where a program supports nursing education in Haiti. A resident of Middleton, New Hampshire, she also graduated from the Cornerstone Christian Academy in Ossipee.
El Roi Haiti is a Christian organization that operates a K-12 school for Haitian children and offers a variety of other programs, including adult education, vocational instruction and discipleship training.